Suspected impaired driving cause of Vernon, B.C. crash: RCMP

A two-vehicle crash that caused only minor injuries on Wednesday, on Highway 97 near the intersection of Irish Creek Road, may have been caused by drinking and driving, Mounties say.

“Following an initial investigation, police have determined that the northbound Volkswagen crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a southbound Acura,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“At the scene, officers noted several signs of impairment on the woman who was allegedly driving the Volkswagen. She was arrested and transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit.”

The 24-year old woman from Kamloops, B.C., was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date.

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.