Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected impaired driving cause of Vernon, B.C. crash: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 12:33 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

A two-vehicle crash that caused only minor injuries on Wednesday, on Highway 97 near the intersection of Irish Creek Road, may have been caused by drinking and driving, Mounties say.

“Following an initial investigation, police have determined that the northbound Volkswagen crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a southbound Acura,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Read more: Mounties dish out roadside prohibitions to ‘intoxicated’ Kelowna drivers

“At the scene, officers noted several signs of impairment on the woman who was allegedly driving the Volkswagen. She was arrested and transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit.”

Trending Now

The 24-year old woman from Kamloops, B.C., was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest'
Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest
VernonImpaired DrivingKamloopsHighway 97vernon rcmpConst. Chris TerleskiIrish Creek Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers