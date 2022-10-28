Menu

Crime

Trail, B.C mayor calls for more government support after shooting outside ambulance station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 12:39 pm
Following the alarming incident outside Trail's ambulance station on Tuesday, the mayor is demanding more support, saying the incident should serve as a wake-up call to governments. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.

There’s more fallout from the shooting outside of a Trail, B.C.’s ambulance station that could have turned deadly.

Trail’s mayor is demanding more support from governments in the wake of the alarming incident.

“I hope this is a wakeup call to federal and provincial authorities,” Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin said.

“Whether they’re looking at health, mental health, substance abuse or RCMP, all those agencies need funding.”

Read more: Quebec man subdued after allegedly shooting at Mounties outside Trail, B.C. ambulance station

Police said it was just before midnight on Oct. 25, when Francis Paradis allegedly turned up at the station draped in a blanket and behaving erratically.

After paramedics were unable to de-escalate the situation, officers were called to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“As (officers) approached the man and verbally engaged him, he suddenly pulled a firearm and fired upon the officers,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“There were three paramedics standing nearby. The situation was very dangerous for everybody involved.”

Read more: Man accused of shooting at Vanderhoof, B.C. RCMP detachment charged with attempted murder

Fortunately, no one was struck and the 29- year old was quickly tasered and taken into custody.

“It’s really scary and it’s the paramedics who are helping patients,” said Troy Clifford, Ambulance Paramedics of BC’s president.

“It’s really alarming that it escalated so quickly.”

Francis Paradis faces five charges discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, assaulting a police officer, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody and police said he will appear by video in Provincial Court in Rossland.

