Quebec man subdued after allegedly shooting at Mounties outside Trail, B.C. ambulance station

Police in Trail, B.C., are recommending attempted murder charges against a Quebec man who allegedly shot at them after they say he tried to enter an ambulance station.

The incident unfolded just before midnight at the ambulance station on Hospital Bench Road in the West Kootenay community.

Trail and Greater District RCMP said officers were called to the facility, where they located the man who was “behaving erratically” and “standing in a dark area.”

“As the officers engaged in verbal de-escalation with the man, he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at the two officers and three nearby paramedics,” police said in a media release.

“The officers utilized a conducted energy weapon to physically subdue the man. The officers took the man into custody without further incident. No one was injured during this event.”

Police said the 39-year-old suspect remains in custody pending several firearms charges, and is due in court next Wednesday.