Crime

Calgary teen arrested in Surrey, B.C. after police find stolen vehicles and jerry cans

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 11:14 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey RCMP officers have arrested a teen from Calgary after residents reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighbourhood.

On Oct. 19, residents called police to report a suspicious vehicle near Holland Park.

Police quickly found the vehicle in question and began surveillance on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the youth and the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

Read more: Shots fired into targeted residence in Surrey’s Newton area, RCMP say

“Both recovered vehicles were found to have jerry cans full of gasoline inside,” said Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

“We encourage members of our community to report all suspicious activity to police and this is an example of why.

Story continues below advertisement

“This report lead to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, an arrest, and may have prevented another crime from occurring.”

Read more: Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour’s home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

A 17-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with possession of stolen property and police said the teen remains in custody.

The youth also had outstanding warrants for possession for the purposes of trafficking from Calgary, according to police.

