Calgary teen arrested in Surrey, B.C. after police find stolen vehicles and jerry cans

Surrey RCMP officers have arrested a teen from Calgary after residents reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighbourhood.

On Oct. 19, residents called police to report a suspicious vehicle near Holland Park.

Police quickly found the vehicle in question and began surveillance on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the youth and the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

“Both recovered vehicles were found to have jerry cans full of gasoline inside,” said Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

“We encourage members of our community to report all suspicious activity to police and this is an example of why.

“This report lead to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, an arrest, and may have prevented another crime from occurring.”

A 17-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with possession of stolen property and police said the teen remains in custody.

The youth also had outstanding warrants for possession for the purposes of trafficking from Calgary, according to police.