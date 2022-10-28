Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 28'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 28
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 28.

Inclusive Halloween, author Ernie Louttit and the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween bash.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Making Halloween more inclusive for children on the autism spectrum

Halloween is exciting, but can also be overwhelming, especially for children with special needs or on the autism spectrum.

Alex Scott with Autism Services Saskatoon talks about ways to make Halloween more inclusive for kids, whether it’s sensory or social needs.

He also speaks about also autism awareness month and how people can access the services the organization offers.

Click to play video: 'Making Halloween more inclusive for children on the autism spectrum'
Making Halloween more inclusive for children on the autism spectrum

Ernie Louttit writes first fiction novel ‘Pine Bugs and .303s’

Retired soldier and retired police officer Ernie Louttit served our community for many years. He is also an author and has released his latest book, Pine Bugs and .303s.

Story continues below advertisement

It takes place after the Second World War and tells the story of two soldiers united by conflict.

Trending Now

Louttit joins Chris Carr to talk about the premise of his first fiction novel.

Click to play video: 'Ernie Louttit writes first fiction novel ‘Pine Bugs and .303s’'
Ernie Louttit writes first fiction novel ‘Pine Bugs and .303s’

Haunting classics at the SSO Halloween Bash

Some great Halloween classics will be featured when the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage for a big festive bash.

Brian Unverricht, a trombonist and guest conductor with the SSO, discusses what the audience can expect at the Halloween Bash.

Click to play video: 'Haunting classics at the SSO Halloween Bash'
Haunting classics at the SSO Halloween Bash

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 28

Double-digit weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 28'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 28
HalloweenGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Symphony OrchestraAutism Services SaskatoonErnie LouttitAustimHalloween Bash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers