Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 28

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Making Halloween more inclusive for children on the autism spectrum

Halloween is exciting, but can also be overwhelming, especially for children with special needs or on the autism spectrum.

Alex Scott with Autism Services Saskatoon talks about ways to make Halloween more inclusive for kids, whether it’s sensory or social needs.

He also speaks about also autism awareness month and how people can access the services the organization offers.

Ernie Louttit writes first fiction novel ‘Pine Bugs and .303s’

Retired soldier and retired police officer Ernie Louttit served our community for many years. He is also an author and has released his latest book, Pine Bugs and .303s.

It takes place after the Second World War and tells the story of two soldiers united by conflict.

Louttit joins Chris Carr to talk about the premise of his first fiction novel.

Haunting classics at the SSO Halloween Bash

Some great Halloween classics will be featured when the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage for a big festive bash.

Brian Unverricht, a trombonist and guest conductor with the SSO, discusses what the audience can expect at the Halloween Bash.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 28

Double-digit weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.

