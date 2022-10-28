Menu

Crime

Firearms, property, and drugs seized through Hamilton Police Service’s Project KORA

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 8:51 am
Hamilton Police says close to 350 people were arrested and 104 charges laid in a six month operation in 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police says close to 350 people were arrested and 104 charges laid in a six month operation in 2022. Global News

A six-month investigation involving multiple units across the Hamilton Police force has seen the arrest of 348 people wanted on outstanding charges.

Police say they formed Project KORA in April of this year to hold those committing criminal offences accountable.

They say in addition to the nearly 350 arrests, 267 grams of Fentanyl, 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine and illegal oxycodone pills were seized.

Read more: Driver charged in connection with fatal September collision involving scooter in east Hamilton

“We know outstanding wanted individuals have a significant impact on Hamilton’s crime and are associated with violence in our community,” Supt. Mark Stiller said.

Trending Now

Officers also took possession of various prohibited weapons including brass knuckles, knives, and a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

More than $4,800 that police say was proceeds of crime was seized.

A total of 104 new charges were laid against suspects.

Police say they will continue investigating.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsIllegal DrugsCocaine SeizureFentanyl seizureIllegal Weaponsmethamphetamine seizureillegal oxycodone seizureproject kora
© 2022 The Canadian Press

