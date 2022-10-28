Suspect sought after man robbed while sleeping on TTC, assaulted during confrontation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery and assault on the TTC earlier this week.

Police said a man was riding a TTC subway train on Monday night when he fell asleep with his belongings beside him.

The man then awoke and noticed his belongings were gone, police said.

A person on the train told the man that two men had taken his belongings and got off the train at Warden Station, police said.

The victim then found a man on the subway platform wearing his backpack, investigators said.

When he approached the suspect, police said he refused to give back the backpack and said that he’d already sold the cellphone.

The man then allegedly assaulted the victim by punching him in the face several times, police said.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect.

The suspect has been described by investigators as six feet tall, 181 pounds, about 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and facial hair.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white-pink running shoes.

Police said he is “believed to be violent” and to not approach him and call 911.