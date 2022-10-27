2022 Grey Cup Festival hopes to satisfy fans of all ages

Send this page to someone via email

With just under a month until the Grey Cup game is played at Mosaic Stadium, organizers are announcing some of what the event’s fans can expect leading up to the big game.

And compared to the last time the Grey Cup was here in 2013, there have been some changes to the party, especially to the festival grounds.

With Mosaic Stadium part of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District, all events will be held in one central location.

This year’s theme: family and technology.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a Youth Rally will be held in Saskatoon at the Merlis Belsher Place, where 1,500 grade 6-8 students will be able to see the Grey Cup. The next morning, Saskatoon residents will be able to register for a free pancake breakfast before the cup makes its way to Regina.

On the trip south, those in Davidson, Chamberlin and Lumsden will see the trophy up close and personal as the festival will host parades in those communities before dropping the cup off in Regina and beginning the Sirius XM Kickoff Party.

Then the party kicks off in Regina.

Some of the family activities throughout Mosaic Village include:

A family fair where attendees can run through a military obstacle course

A scavenger hunt

Gainer’s Heartland

And many more family-friendly actiivites.

For those interested in technology, fans will be able to experience the digital zone which will include:

A field goal challenge

AR photo booth

Virtual reality arcade

But perhaps biggest of all is the Esports tournament. $50,000 is up for grabs for the winner, marking the single largest cash pot in the history of Canadian Esports.

Winners from other tournaments in CFL cities will be in attendance, and a number of top 100-ranked players around the world will be here for the Super Smash Bros tournament.

For those in the older crowd, a number of parties are happening all week long:

Kickoff party

Street Festival

Team Party rooms

Cheer extravaganza

Indoor tailgate party

Outdoor tailgate party and more.

For a full list of events and times, visit greycupfestival.ca

With all of the events announced there is still one fans across the country are waiting to hear about: Who will be performing as the Grey Cup halftime show.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out, as an announcement will be happening next week.