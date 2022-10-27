Avian flu information session to be held in Langley, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is holding an information session in Langley, B.C., to provide tips on recognizing and preventing avian influenza for small-flock poultry owners.

The session will be held on Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Read more: Saskatchewan extends animal health control order as avian flu cases continue

The B.C. government is urging those that wish to partake in the event to sign up online as seating is limited and registration is mandatory.

“The session is being led by B.C. government veterinary specialists,” Ministry of Agriculture and Food staff said, in a release.

Attendees will learn about improving biosecurity to reinforce against disease outbreaks, recognizing the signs of avian influenza and how to report cases, how foreign animal disease regulations affect small-flock poultry, what to expect if a flock is positive for avian influenza, and resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees will also receive a free biosecurity kit containing tools and information to help maintain “good biosecurity practices,” the province said.

Those that wish to attend can sign up on the Eventbrite website.

Since mid-April 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed 28 cases of avian influenza in commercial and small poultry flocks in communities throughout B.C.