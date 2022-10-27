Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Avian flu information session to be held in Langley, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:56 pm
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith

The provincial government is holding an information session in Langley, B.C., to provide tips on recognizing and preventing avian influenza for small-flock poultry owners.

The session will be held on Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Read more: Saskatchewan extends animal health control order as avian flu cases continue

The B.C. government is urging those that wish to partake in the event to sign up online as seating is limited and registration is mandatory.

“The session is being led by B.C. government veterinary specialists,” Ministry of Agriculture and Food staff said, in a release.

Attendees will learn about improving biosecurity to reinforce against disease outbreaks, recognizing the signs of avian influenza and how to report cases, how foreign animal disease regulations affect small-flock poultry, what to expect if a flock is positive for avian influenza, and resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba turkey farmers losing close to 300,000 birds due to avian flu

Attendees will also receive a free biosecurity kit containing tools and information to help maintain “good biosecurity practices,” the province said.

Those that wish to attend can sign up on the Eventbrite website.

Since mid-April 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed 28 cases of avian influenza in commercial and small poultry flocks in communities throughout B.C.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba turkey farmers losing close to 300,000 birds due to avian flu'
Manitoba turkey farmers losing close to 300,000 birds due to avian flu
Related News
BCBC governmentLangleyAvian Fluavian influenzaPoultryLangley BCPoultry FarmersBC BirdsMinistry Of Agriculture And FoodBC poultryPoultry owners
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers