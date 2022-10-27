Fatal collision involving transit bus, pedestrian in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are attempting to identify a victim who was involved in a fatal collision with a transit bus.

SPS stated in a release that officers were called to the scene at 9:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022, and asking motorists to avoid the area around Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road.

“It was reported the bus had struck a pedestrian,” SPS stated. “Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Officers are still attempting to identify the victim at this time.”

SPS stated that no one else was injured in the incident and that a further update will be provided when more information is available.

Story continues below advertisement