Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal collision involving transit bus, pedestrian in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:31 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify the victim of a fatal collision involving a transit bus that occurred in the area around Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are attempting to identify a victim who was involved in a fatal collision with a transit bus.

Read more: Police made an arrest after bear spray, firearm incident at Saskatoon school

SPS stated in a release that officers were called to the scene at 9:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022, and asking motorists to avoid the area around Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road.

“It was reported the bus had struck a pedestrian,” SPS stated. “Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Officers are still attempting to identify the victim at this time.”

Trending Now

Read more: Saskatoon father demands answers as he believes his son’s death was suspicious

SPS stated that no one else was injured in the incident and that a further update will be provided when more information is available.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon father believes son’s death is suspicious'
Saskatoon father believes son’s death is suspicious
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceFatal Collisionpedestrian fatalitySaskatoon Transit BusSaskatoon Fatal Collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers