Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crack cocaine and cash seized in Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:05 pm
Saskatoon police said they made two arrests in regards to a drug trafficking investigation on Friday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said they made two arrests in regards to a drug trafficking investigation on Friday. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested two men on Friday in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said a 24-year-old man suspected of tracking cocaine was arrested near 8th Street East and Grosvenor Avenue, and then a 25-year-old man was later arrested in the 2400 block of Louise Street.

Read more: Police seize $25 million worth of narcotics in largest drug bust in Peel’s history

Search warrants were issued for two residences, one in the 200 block of Emmeline Road, and the other in the 1600 block of Preston Avenue South.

Trending Now

Officers said they seized 99.4 grams of crack cocaine, $9770 in cash, shotgun ammunition, 40 packs of illicit cigarettes and four cell phones.

The 24-year-old is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.'
Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationDrug TraffickingOfficersCrack Cocaine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers