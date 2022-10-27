Crack cocaine and cash seized in Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested two men on Friday in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said a 24-year-old man suspected of tracking cocaine was arrested near 8th Street East and Grosvenor Avenue, and then a 25-year-old man was later arrested in the 2400 block of Louise Street.

Search warrants were issued for two residences, one in the 200 block of Emmeline Road, and the other in the 1600 block of Preston Avenue South.

Officers said they seized 99.4 grams of crack cocaine, $9770 in cash, shotgun ammunition, 40 packs of illicit cigarettes and four cell phones.

The 24-year-old is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 25-year-old is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.