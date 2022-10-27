Blustery weather on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds are expected to blow over the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector Thursday, prompting a warning from the national weather agency.

A wind warning is in effect from early morning to afternoon for Lytton, Kamloops, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Logan Lake, the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Environment Canada said southwest winds of 60 kilometres an hour, with gusts to 90 kilometres an hour, could result in strong crosswinds and potential wind-related damage.

“A vigorous frontal system moving across the province today will generate very strong south or southwest winds across the southwestern interior of B.C.,” reads the warning.

“The strong winds will ease late afternoon or early evening as the front passes.”

The main concern is that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” Environment Canada said. “Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong crosswinds.”

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.