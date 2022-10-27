Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Blustery weather on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector: Environment Canada

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:09 pm
This photo is of Hwy 97C on the Okanagan Connector, about 25 km east of Hwy 5A/97C. View image in full screen
This photo is of Hwy 97C on the Okanagan Connector, about 25 km east of Hwy 5A/97C. Courtesy: Drive BC

Strong winds are expected to blow over the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector Thursday, prompting a warning from the national weather agency.

A wind warning is in effect from early morning to afternoon for Lytton, Kamloops, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Logan Lake, the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Environment Canada said southwest winds of 60 kilometres an hour, with gusts to 90 kilometres an hour, could result in strong crosswinds and potential wind-related damage.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute'
Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute

“A vigorous frontal system moving across the province today will generate very strong south or southwest winds across the southwestern interior of B.C.,” reads the warning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The strong winds will ease late afternoon or early evening as the front passes.”

The main concern is that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” Environment Canada said.  “Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong crosswinds.”

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Environment CanadaWeatherWind WarningCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97 Cblustery conditions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers