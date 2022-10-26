Man charged with kidnapping Edmonton girl ordered by Oregon judge to unlock phone

Send this page to someone via email

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing.

A 41-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a teenage girl from Edmonton over the summer has been ordered to provide the passcode to his cellphone by a judge in the state of Oregon.

Noah Madrano allegedly travelled to Canada to kidnap a 13-year-old Edmonton girl and brought her across the border to Oregon, where she was found on the morning of July 2.

He was ordered by the court to unlock his phone on Oct. 3. Madrano could have been found in contempt if he refused.

According to the court order, the phone contains pictures, videos, messages and social media content that is evidence of the crimes Madrano allegedly committed.

He is being held in Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of rape in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of using a child in display, luring a minor, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.

Madrano’s trial is set to start on March 28, 2023.