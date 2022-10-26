Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elect new Grand Chief

Send this page to someone via email

After the second round of voting, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) have elected Cathy Merrick as it’s newest Grand Chief.

Merrick received 37 out of 59 votes in the second round. She replaces former Grand Chief Arlen Dumas who was removed as Grand Chief by the AMC over sexual assault allegations.

Newly elected Grand Chief Merrick is the first woman to be elected as Grand Chief of the AMC.

Grand Chief Merrick served as Councilor and Chief of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation and she says she intends to work towards bettering the lives of all Indigenous peoples in Manitoba.

The AMC represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in Manitoba.

