Politics

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elect new Grand Chief

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 5:26 pm
Cathy Merrick
Cathy Merrick has been elected as the newest Grand Chief to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. Submitted/Linkedin

After the second round of voting, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) have elected Cathy Merrick as it’s newest Grand Chief.

Merrick received 37 out of 59 votes in the second round. She replaces former Grand Chief Arlen Dumas who was removed as Grand Chief by the AMC over sexual assault allegations.

Newly elected Grand Chief Merrick is the first woman to be elected as Grand Chief of the AMC.

Read more: Seven candidates vying to take over leadership of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Grand Chief Merrick served as Councilor and Chief of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation and she says she intends to work towards bettering the lives of all Indigenous peoples in Manitoba.

The AMC represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment'
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment
