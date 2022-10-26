Menu

Canada

First deployment for American aircraft carrier includes visit to Halifax this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 26'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

One of the world’s largest aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is scheduled to visit Halifax this weekend as part of its first deployment.

The U.S. navy issued a statement today saying the massive warship is expected to arrive in Halifax harbour on Friday, the ship’s first port visit outside the United States.

Read more: Canadian frigate passes through Taiwan Strait with U.S. warship amid high tensions

The carrier and several support vessels, known as a carrier strike group, sailed from their home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4 and have been taking part in naval exercises in the North Atlantic.

Trending Now

Described as the U.S. navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the US$13.3-billion warship is the first of the new Ford class of carriers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: HMCS Harry DeWolf diverts to Halifax due to failure en route to Arctic mission

It’s designed to carry a wider variety of planes, operate with fewer sailors and it uses a new electromagnetic system for launching aircraft, which replaces the steam catapults used by most carriers.

After the ship was commissioned five years ago, it was beset by problems with its launch system and the elevators that bring missiles and bombs to jets on the flight deck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

