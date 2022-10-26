Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police to introduce new top cop on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 2:16 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police will be getting a new top cop on Thursday with the announcement of a new chief to be made during a police services board meeting.

The agenda has the meeting set to begin at 9 a.m. but failed to provide any further details outside of the hiring.

Read more: Waterloo police name interim replacement for Chief Bryan Larkin

Former chief Bryan Larkin announced that he was leaving the position back in April after leading the service since 2014, having come over from Guelph where he held the same role.

The police services board would later say that it had hired executive search firm Boyden Canada to find a replacement for Larkin.

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

Story continues below advertisement

Larkin’s last day in charge was on July 3, with Staff Superintendent John Goodman filling his shoes until a replacement was found.

