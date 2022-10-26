2021 StatCan immigration census shows record-breaking numbers

Send this page to someone via email

The most recent population census data from Statistics Canada shows record-breaking numbers when it comes to immigration.

The 2021 census report says immigrants made up nearly a quarter of Canada’s population last year — the largest ratio in more than 150 years.

In 2021, more than 8.3 million people, or almost one-quarter (23.0%) of the population, were or have been a landed immigrant or permanent resident in Canada. This proportion topped the previous 1921 record of 22.3%. https://t.co/WMEEv44ev5 pic.twitter.com/Iwl5TLXSYE — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) October 26, 2022

And that number is expected go higher still, with one-third of the population estimated to be made up by immigrants as of 2041.

In Manitoba, immigrants represent roughly four per cent of the population, which is down one per cent from 2016.

According to the census, 71 per cent of the influx occurred between 2016 to 2021, despite fewer immigrants being admitted in 2020 due to border restrictions triggered by the pandemic.