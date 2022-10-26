Menu

Canada

2021 StatCan immigration census shows record-breaking numbers

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 2:06 pm
People traveling by plane during COVID-19 View image in full screen
People traveling by plane during COVID 19, wearing N95 face masks, carrying luggage in airport terminal. Getty Images

The most recent population census data from Statistics Canada shows record-breaking numbers when it comes to immigration.

The 2021 census report says immigrants made up nearly a quarter of Canada’s population last year — the largest ratio in more than 150 years.

And that number is expected go higher still, with one-third of the population estimated to be made up by immigrants as of 2041.

In Manitoba, immigrants represent roughly four per cent of the population, which is down one per cent from 2016.

Change to census question raises concerns over language data, expert says

According to the census, 71 per cent of the influx occurred between 2016 to 2021, despite fewer immigrants being admitted in 2020 due to border restrictions triggered by the pandemic.

