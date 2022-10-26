Driver charged after passing school bus with signals on in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being laid after a vehicle raced past a parked school bus with its flashing red lights on in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit say the incident happened on Chesterton Lane back on Oct. 14th.

They say the school bus was unloading students that were coming home from school when a vehicle turned in front of the school bus and into a private driveway nearly striking the children and their parents.

The bus driver honked the honk to get the attention of the vehicle’s driver, but the driver allegedly responded by making an obscene gesture.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 68-year-old Guelph man.

He is charged with dangerous driving and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Dec. 6th.