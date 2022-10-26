Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after passing school bus with signals on in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 26, 2022 11:47 am
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). View image in full screen
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). STW

Charges are being laid after a vehicle raced past a parked school bus with its flashing red lights on in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit say the incident happened on Chesterton Lane back on Oct. 14th.

They say the school bus was unloading students that were coming home from school when a vehicle turned in front of the school bus and into a private driveway nearly striking the children and their parents.

Trending Now

The bus driver honked the honk to get the attention of the vehicle’s driver, but the driver allegedly responded by making an obscene gesture.

Read more: Ontario mandates new amber-red light warning system on school buses

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 68-year-old Guelph man.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with dangerous driving and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Dec. 6th.

 

StudentsChildrenGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceParentsDangerous DrivingSchool BusVehicleDriver
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers