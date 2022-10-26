Menu

Sports

Canadiens acquire Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 11:01 am

The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday.

Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons.

Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to Minnesota Wild in 3-1 home-ice loss

Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season.

The Oshawa, Ont., native registered six goals and four assists in the AHL over the last two campaigns to go along with 11 points in 17 contests in the third-tier ECHL.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

