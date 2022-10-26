Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 26

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 26
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

CPR month in Medic Minute, Unicef Canada Halloween Walk-a-thon and a call for help from CHEP.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of AEDs and CPR: Medic Minute

November is CPR month, which raises awareness and the importance of CPR and AED machines.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services says 38 lives have been saved in Saskatoon by CPR and AEDs, including a couple in recent months.

Davies discusses Saskatoon’s Heart Safe program and how businesses can get involved.

Click to play video: 'The importance of AEDs and CPR: Medic Minute'
The importance of AEDs and CPR: Medic Minute

Unicef Halloween walk-a-thon raising funds for kids around the world

Many children love to dress up and go trick-or-treating for Halloween.

There is another tradition many take part in — the Unicef Halloween Walk-a-thon.

Unicef Canada president David Morley with details on how families can get involved in this year’s Walk-a-thon to raise funds for kids around the world.

Click to play video: 'Unicef Halloween walk-a-thon raising funds for kids around the world'
Unicef Halloween walk-a-thon raising funds for kids around the world

CHEP issues call for help due to inflationary pressures

The higher price of food, housing and fuel is affecting everyone right now, including organizations that exist to help others.

Last week, CHEP Good Foods put out a call to the community for help as they try to make ends meet.

Gord Androsoff describes how inflationary pressures are getting in the way of the organization’s work and the response from the community for help.

Click to play video: 'CHEP issues call for help due to inflationary pressures'
CHEP issues call for help due to inflationary pressures

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Oct. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 26
HalloweenCPRUNICEFGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMedavie Health ServicesMedic MinuteCHEPUNICEF CanadaCHEP Good Foods
