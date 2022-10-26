Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 26

See more sharing options

CPR month in Medic Minute, Unicef Canada Halloween Walk-a-thon and a call for help from CHEP.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of AEDs and CPR: Medic Minute

November is CPR month, which raises awareness and the importance of CPR and AED machines.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services says 38 lives have been saved in Saskatoon by CPR and AEDs, including a couple in recent months.

Davies discusses Saskatoon’s Heart Safe program and how businesses can get involved.

Unicef Halloween walk-a-thon raising funds for kids around the world

Many children love to dress up and go trick-or-treating for Halloween.

There is another tradition many take part in — the Unicef Halloween Walk-a-thon.

Unicef Canada president David Morley with details on how families can get involved in this year’s Walk-a-thon to raise funds for kids around the world.

CHEP issues call for help due to inflationary pressures

The higher price of food, housing and fuel is affecting everyone right now, including organizations that exist to help others.

Last week, CHEP Good Foods put out a call to the community for help as they try to make ends meet.

Gord Androsoff describes how inflationary pressures are getting in the way of the organization’s work and the response from the community for help.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Oct. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast.