Canada

Canadian woman returning from Syria faces terrorism charges: Quebec RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 10:37 am
Canadians released from camp of ISIS detainees in Syria
The RCMP say a Quebec woman returning from Syria will face terrorism charges.

Oumaima Chouay faces four charges, including leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, participation in the activity of a terrorist group, providing property or services for terrorism purposes and conspiracy to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The RCMP is to hold a news conference this morning in Montreal on the arrest.

It says in a statement that Chouay had been under investigation by the police force’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team since November 2014.

Chouay, 27, was arrested by the Mounties on Tuesday night at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport.

She is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse later today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

