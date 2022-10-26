Menu

Crime

RCMP charge four people with attempted murder after N.S. stabbing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 11:07 am
Global News Morning Halifax: October 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged four people with attempted murder after a stabbing in Eskasoni.

Police said a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

RCMP arrested four people throughout the day and held them in custody overnight, according to a news release.

Read more: RCMP in N.S. say 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

Police say 18-year-old Andon Francis and three male youths have been charged with attempted murder, and are set to appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

 

 

