RCMP charge four people with attempted murder after N.S. stabbing

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged four people with attempted murder after a stabbing in Eskasoni.
Police said a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday.
RCMP arrested four people throughout the day and held them in custody overnight, according to a news release.
Police say 18-year-old Andon Francis and three male youths have been charged with attempted murder, and are set to appear in court Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.
