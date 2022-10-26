Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Central banks must continue raising interest rates to hit ‘neutral’ level: IMF chief

By Christian Kraemer Reuters
Posted October 26, 2022 7:58 am
Click to play video: 'Why is Bank of Canada’s planned interest rate hike raising political tensions?'
Why is Bank of Canada’s planned interest rate hike raising political tensions?
WATCH: Why is Bank of Canada’s planned interest rate hike raising political tensions?

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that central banks should keep raising interest rates further to fight inflation until they hit a “neutral” level, though in most cases they have not reached this point.

Speaking to Reuters in Berlin a day before the European Central Bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, the fund’s managing director said it would take until 2024 for the positive effect of central banks raising rates globally to be felt.

Read more: Bank of Canada expected to announce 6th interest rate hike of the year

The ECB had for months said that its first step will be to raise rates to a neutral setting, where it was neither driving nor restricting growth, but some policymakers are now advocating more aggressive action, saying the ECB should go further to tame inflationary pressures.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point we look for getting to a neutral mode, and in most places we are not quite yet there,” Georgieva said in an interview.

Trending Now

Central banks have to bring rates up because “when inflation runs high, that undermines growth, it hits the poorest parts of the population the hardest.”

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada expected to make 6th interest rate increase of the year'
Bank of Canada expected to make 6th interest rate increase of the year

Recent rate hikes by the ECB have come against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic outlook and inflation that hit 9.9 per cent in the euro zone in September, driven by soaring food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked how long she expected central banks to keep raising rates, Georgieva said the IMF projected that “by 2024 to get to a point when central banks are seeing the impact of their actions.”

“The benefits would come but they are not instantaneous, this requires some patience in society,” she added.

Advertisement
Bank of CanadaInterest RatesInternational Monetary FundBank of Canada interest rateBank of Canada rateBank of Canada rate hikeBank of Canada newsBank of Canada todaylending ratesrate hike bank of canadabank of canada rate todaycentral banks interest rateInternational Monetary Fund interest rates
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers