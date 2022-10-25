Defeated Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur ‘terminated’ as city employee

Send this page to someone via email

Defeated Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur is no longer employed by the City of Brampton, according to an internal email seen by Global News.

Kaur took a leave of absence from her role as a director within the city’s planning, building and economic development department to run against incumbent Patrick Brown in Monday’s municipal election.

In an email sent to Brampton councillors on Tuesday, interim chief administrative officer Paul Morrison said Kaur is “no longer working for the city.”

“We thank Gurdeep (Nikki Kaur) for her service at the city and wish her well in her future endeavors,” the email read.

In a statement, Kaur said her employment was “terminated.”

“I will not be silenced and will never stop standing up for what is right,” she said. “I have retained legal counsel and will fight this injustice.”

Kaur’s mayoral campaign focused on allegations of scandal around Patrick Brown, including a now-terminated investigation that suggested a firm that employed one of his allies may have been given “an unfair advantage” when it was awarded a city contract.

Unofficial live results from the City of Brampton show Brown won Monday’s election with a significantly increased majority.

He won 59.65 per cent of the vote compared to 25.55 per cent for Kaur.

“The City does not comment on individual personnel matters,” a spokesperson for the City of Brampton told Global News.