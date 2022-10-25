Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘This is incredible’: Milton, Ont. man wins two $1M prizes in just over a year

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 4:30 pm
‘This is incredible’: Milton, Ont. man wins two $1M prizes in just over a year - image View image in full screen
OLG

A man from Milton, Ont., has won a $1 million Maxmillions prize, just 13 months after claiming another $1 million prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Antoine Beaini from Milton won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million on Sept. 23.

“I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize!” Beaini said in a news release.

Beaini said he was at home when he checked his ticket.

Read more: Lakehurst resident lands $1M prize after buying Lotto 6/49 ticket in Peterborough: OLG

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told OLG. “I thought ‘Again?’ It was more shocking than the first win.”

Trending Now

Beaini said he told his wife who was “very happy.”
“This is incredible,” he said. “I feel awesome!”
He said he wants to make sure his family and next generation are “set up comfortably.”

Story continues below advertisement

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Milton Convenience Store on Main Street.

According to the OLG, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $7.3 billion since 2009.

Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto'
Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto
LotteryOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationLottery TicketmaxmillionsLottery TicketsWinning LotteryOLG lottery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers