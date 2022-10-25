‘This is incredible’: Milton, Ont. man wins two $1M prizes in just over a year

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Milton, Ont., has won a $1 million Maxmillions prize, just 13 months after claiming another $1 million prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Antoine Beaini from Milton won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million on Sept. 23.

“I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize!” Beaini said in a news release.

Beaini said he was at home when he checked his ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told OLG. “I thought ‘Again?’ It was more shocking than the first win.”

Beaini said he told his wife who was “very happy.”

“This is incredible,” he said. “I feel awesome!”

He said he wants to make sure his family and next generation are “set up comfortably.”

Story continues below advertisement

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Milton Convenience Store on Main Street.

According to the OLG, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $7.3 billion since 2009.