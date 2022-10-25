Serena Williams says she is ‘not retired’ from tennis

Send this page to someone via email

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning to the sport are “very high.” Williams previously indicated that she would step away from the tennis world after last month’s U.S. Open.

“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house; I have a court.”

Williams, 41, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay for Vogue magazine’s August issue. She claimed in the essay she was prioritizing other elements in her life, including her family and other businesses.

While promoting the Vogue essay, Williams wrote on Instagram that her life is moving in a “different direction” from tennis.

Williams did not confirm the U.S. Open as her farewell event but was given lavish tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who took the tennis world by storm as a teenager and is considered by many the greatest of all time, said not preparing for a tournament after the U.S. Open did not feel natural to her.

Williams said she still hasn’t really thought about retirement. She told reporters that while recently at a tennis court it felt “really weird” to not be playing actively in a competition.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance.”

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto.