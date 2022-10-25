Menu

Canada

Delta, Ont. man killed in Leeds County motor vehicle collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 1:34 pm
OPP say one man is dead following a collision in Leeds County. View image in full screen
OPP say one man is dead following a collision in Leeds County. Global News

One man is dead following a vehicle collision at Washburn Road and County Road 42.

Police say they responded to a call at about 8:30 Monday night regarding a single-vehicle crash.

Kingston, Ont. Mayor Bryan Paterson cruises toward re-election

The vehicle’s lone occupant, Brian Eugene Daye of Delta, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision forced the closure of Washburn Road for several hours.

The OPP is seeking witnesses to this collision and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

