Delta, Ont. man killed in Leeds County motor vehicle collision

One man is dead following a vehicle collision at Washburn Road and County Road 42.
Police say they responded to a call at about 8:30 Monday night regarding a single-vehicle crash.
The vehicle’s lone occupant, Brian Eugene Daye of Delta, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision forced the closure of Washburn Road for several hours.
The OPP is seeking witnesses to this collision and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
