Politics

Ontario 2022 municipal election results: 7 notable races outside London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 2:58 pm
A vote sign sits outside an advanced polling station at city hall in London, Ont., on Oct. 15. View image in full screen
A vote sign sits outside an advanced polling station at city hall in London, Ont., on Oct. 15. Andrew Graham / Global News

Voters in smaller cities and municipalities around London, Ont., also cast their votes on Monday night in the 2022 municipal election, bringing some new faces in some notable races.

Here’s a look at what changes are set to happen in areas outside of the Forest City.

Read more: 10 notable mayoral winners in municipal elections across Ontario

St. Thomas

Voters in the Railway Capitol of Canada decided to give incumbent mayor Joe Preston another four years in the city’s mayoral office. The former Conservative MPP for the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding beat out challenger Heather Jackson for the second time since first taking office in 2018.

Former conservative MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston celebrates his victory as the new mayor of St. Thomas at the Roadhouse Bar and Grill on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. View image in full screen
Former conservative MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston celebrates his victory as the new mayor of St. Thomas at the Roadhouse Bar and Grill on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

Mayor

  • Joe Preston

City Council

  • Steve Peters
  • Lori Baldwin-Sands
  • Gary Clarke
  • Rose Gibson
  • Jim Herbert
  • Jeff Kohler
  • Tara McCaulley
  • Steve Wookey

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

  • Meagan Ruddock
  • Bruce Smith

Strathroy-Caradoc

A big change is coming to Strathroy-Caradoc’s city council as voters elected a new leader and first-time politician to sit in the mayoral office. Colin Grantham will be the city’s new mayor, beating out incumbent Joanne Vanderheyden.

Colin Grantham has been named the next mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc in the 2022 municipal election. View image in full screen
Colin Grantham has been named the next mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc in the 2022 municipal election. Colin Grantham / Facebook

Mayor

  • Colin Grantham

Deputy mayor

  • Mike McGuire

City council

Ward 1 (4 elected)

  • John Brennan
  • Frank Henry Kennes
  • Donna Pammer
  • Steve Pelkman

Ward 2 (3 elected)

  • Brian (Bo) Derbyshire
  • Sandi Hipple
  • Greg Willsie

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

  • Arlene Morrell
  • Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

  • Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

  • David O’Hara
  • Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

  • Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Woodstock

Jerry Acchione has been elected as the new mayor of Woodstock, Ont., finishing with 38.6 per cent of the vote for a total of 3,612. Acchione won the city’s top job by a narrow margin of less than two per cent over second-place candidate David Hilderley.

Jerry Acchione. View image in full screen
Jerry Acchione. Jerry Acchione / Twitter

Read more: Ontario municipal election 2022: Woodstock results

Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who ran seeking a third term in office despite facing sexual assault charges involving two women, experienced a massive defeat in the election, receiving less than four per cent of the vote.

Mayor

  • Jerry Acchione

City council

  • Connie Lauder
  • Kate Leatherbarrow
  • Mark Schadenberg
  • Liz Wismer-Van Meer

City-county council

  • Deb Tait
  • Bernia Wheaton

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board – County of Oxford

  • Seth Allen
  • Leeanne Hopkins

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board – County of Oxford

  • Mary Holmes

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Haldimand and Norfolk and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent

  • David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, and Middlesex

  • Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Thames Centre

Some new faces are set to join Thames Centre’s council table, including new mayor Sharron McMillian, a Dorchester, Ont., real estate agent. According to Monday’s results, the race was close, with current deputy mayor Kelly Elliott taking second place by just a few hundred votes in the end.

Sharron McMillian has been declared the new mayor of Thames Centre in the 2022 municipal election. View image in full screen
Sharron McMillian has been declared the new mayor of Thames Centre in the 2022 municipal election. Sharron McMillian / Facebook

Mayor

  • Sharron McMillan

Deputy mayor

  • Michelle Smibert

City council

Ward 1

  • Thomas Heeman

Ward 2

  • Danielle Deveau-Lockie

Ward 3

  • Chantel Crockett

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

**A winner has not yet been declared**

  • William Cocksworth
  • Arlene Morell
  • Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

  • Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

  • David O’Hara
  • Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

  • Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Sarnia

Mike Bradley, Sarnia’s longest-serving mayor, is adding another four years onto his record after winning another term in office Monday night. The 67-year-old politician was first elected back in 1988.

Current city councillor Nathan Colquhoun was Bradley’s only opponent and was beaten by over 3,000 votes.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, pictured in 2015, was re-elected for a tenth term on Oct. 22, 2018 with around 65 per cent of the vote. View image in full screen
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, pictured in 2015, was re-elected for a tenth term on Oct. 22, 2018 with around 65 per cent of the vote. Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Mayor

  • Mike Bradley

City council

(4 elected)

  • Adam Kilner
  • George Vandenberg
  • Terry Burrell
  • Anne Marie Gillis

City/county council

(4 elected)

  • Bill Dennis
  • Chrissy McRoberts
  • Brian White
  • Dave Boushy

Trustee, Lambton Kent District School Board

(3 elected)

  • David Shortt
  • Jack Fletcher
  • Malinda Little

Trustee, St. Clair Catholic District School Board

(2 elected)

  • Jennifer McCann
  • Linda Ward

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

  • David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

  • Sylvie C. Barbeau-Chmielewski

Stratford

The city of Stratford has elected a new mayor — former councilor Martin Ritsma won with 4,350 votes. Ritsma will fill the empty seat left by former mayor Dan Mathieson, who did not seek re-election following his fifth term in the city’s top job.

The city of Stratford has elected former councilor Martin Ritsma as the new mayor in the 2022 municipal election. View image in full screen
The city of Stratford has elected former councilor Martin Ritsma as the new mayor in the 2022 municipal election. Martin Ritsma / Facebook

Mayor

  • Martin Ritsma

City council

  • Cody Sebben
  • Jo-Dee Burbach
  • Mark Hunter
  • Bonnie Henderson
  • Larry McCabe
  • Harj Nijjar
  • Lesley Biehn
  • Taylor Briscoe
  • Brad Beatty
  • Geza Wordofa

Trustee, Avon Maitland District School Board

  • Michael Bannerman
  • Bruce Whitaker

Middlesex Centre

Incumbent mayor Aina DeViet was acclaimed for her second term on council after first winning in 2018. Deputy mayor John Brennan was also acclaimed as no other challengers had their names on the ballots for those races in the 2022 municipal election.

Aina DeViet. View image in full screen
Aina DeViet. Aina DeViet / Facebook

Mayor

  • Aina DeViet (Acclaimed)

Deputy mayor

  • John Brennan (Acclaimed)

City council

Ward 1

  • Debbie Heffernan

Ward 2

  • Wayne Shipley

Ward 3

  • Hugh Aerts (Acclaimed)

Ward 4

  • Sue Cates

Ward 5

  • Frank Berze

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

  • Arlene Morell
  • Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

  • Josh Lamb

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

  • David O’Hara
  • Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

  • Alexandre Alary
Click to play video: 'Ontario Municipal Elections 2022'
Ontario Municipal Elections 2022
