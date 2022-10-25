Ontario 2022 municipal election results: 7 notable races outside London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in smaller cities and municipalities around London, Ont., also cast their votes on Monday night in the 2022 municipal election, bringing some new faces in some notable races.

Here’s a look at what changes are set to happen in areas outside of the Forest City.

St. Thomas

Voters in the Railway Capitol of Canada decided to give incumbent mayor Joe Preston another four years in the city’s mayoral office. The former Conservative MPP for the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding beat out challenger Heather Jackson for the second time since first taking office in 2018.

View image in full screen Former conservative MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston celebrates his victory as the new mayor of St. Thomas at the Roadhouse Bar and Grill on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

Mayor

Joe Preston

City Council

Steve Peters

Lori Baldwin-Sands

Gary Clarke

Rose Gibson

Jim Herbert

Jeff Kohler

Tara McCaulley

Steve Wookey

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

Meagan Ruddock

Bruce Smith

Strathroy-Caradoc

A big change is coming to Strathroy-Caradoc’s city council as voters elected a new leader and first-time politician to sit in the mayoral office. Colin Grantham will be the city’s new mayor, beating out incumbent Joanne Vanderheyden.

View image in full screen Colin Grantham has been named the next mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc in the 2022 municipal election. Colin Grantham / Facebook

Mayor

Colin Grantham

Deputy mayor

Mike McGuire

City council

Ward 1 (4 elected)

John Brennan

Frank Henry Kennes

Donna Pammer

Steve Pelkman

Ward 2 (3 elected)

Brian (Bo) Derbyshire

Sandi Hipple

Greg Willsie

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

Arlene Morrell

Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

David O’Hara

Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Woodstock

Jerry Acchione has been elected as the new mayor of Woodstock, Ont., finishing with 38.6 per cent of the vote for a total of 3,612. Acchione won the city’s top job by a narrow margin of less than two per cent over second-place candidate David Hilderley.

View image in full screen Jerry Acchione. Jerry Acchione / Twitter

Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who ran seeking a third term in office despite facing sexual assault charges involving two women, experienced a massive defeat in the election, receiving less than four per cent of the vote.

Mayor

Jerry Acchione

City council

Connie Lauder

Kate Leatherbarrow

Mark Schadenberg

Liz Wismer-Van Meer

City-county council

Deb Tait

Bernia Wheaton

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board – County of Oxford

Seth Allen

Leeanne Hopkins

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board – County of Oxford

Mary Holmes

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Haldimand and Norfolk and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent

David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, and Middlesex

Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Thames Centre

Some new faces are set to join Thames Centre’s council table, including new mayor Sharron McMillian, a Dorchester, Ont., real estate agent. According to Monday’s results, the race was close, with current deputy mayor Kelly Elliott taking second place by just a few hundred votes in the end.

View image in full screen Sharron McMillian has been declared the new mayor of Thames Centre in the 2022 municipal election. Sharron McMillian / Facebook

Mayor

Sharron McMillan

Deputy mayor

Michelle Smibert

City council

Ward 1

Thomas Heeman

Ward 2

Danielle Deveau-Lockie

Ward 3

Chantel Crockett

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

**A winner has not yet been declared**

William Cocksworth

Arlene Morell

Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

David O’Hara

Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)

Sarnia

Mike Bradley, Sarnia’s longest-serving mayor, is adding another four years onto his record after winning another term in office Monday night. The 67-year-old politician was first elected back in 1988.

Current city councillor Nathan Colquhoun was Bradley’s only opponent and was beaten by over 3,000 votes.

View image in full screen Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, pictured in 2015, was re-elected for a tenth term on Oct. 22, 2018 with around 65 per cent of the vote. Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Mayor

Mike Bradley

City council

(4 elected)

Adam Kilner

George Vandenberg

Terry Burrell

Anne Marie Gillis

City/county council

(4 elected)

Bill Dennis

Chrissy McRoberts

Brian White

Dave Boushy

Trustee, Lambton Kent District School Board

(3 elected)

David Shortt

Jack Fletcher

Malinda Little

Trustee, St. Clair Catholic District School Board

(2 elected)

Jennifer McCann

Linda Ward

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

Sylvie C. Barbeau-Chmielewski

Stratford

The city of Stratford has elected a new mayor — former councilor Martin Ritsma won with 4,350 votes. Ritsma will fill the empty seat left by former mayor Dan Mathieson, who did not seek re-election following his fifth term in the city’s top job.

View image in full screen The city of Stratford has elected former councilor Martin Ritsma as the new mayor in the 2022 municipal election. Martin Ritsma / Facebook

Mayor

Martin Ritsma

City council

Cody Sebben

Jo-Dee Burbach

Mark Hunter

Bonnie Henderson

Larry McCabe

Harj Nijjar

Lesley Biehn

Taylor Briscoe

Brad Beatty

Geza Wordofa

Trustee, Avon Maitland District School Board

Michael Bannerman

Bruce Whitaker

Middlesex Centre

Incumbent mayor Aina DeViet was acclaimed for her second term on council after first winning in 2018. Deputy mayor John Brennan was also acclaimed as no other challengers had their names on the ballots for those races in the 2022 municipal election.

View image in full screen Aina DeViet. Aina DeViet / Facebook

Mayor

Aina DeViet (Acclaimed)

Deputy mayor

John Brennan (Acclaimed)

City council

Ward 1

Debbie Heffernan

Ward 2

Wayne Shipley

Ward 3

Hugh Aerts (Acclaimed)

Ward 4

Sue Cates

Ward 5

Frank Berze

Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board

Arlene Morell

Christian Sachs

Trustee, London District Catholic School Board

Josh Lamb

Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

**A winner has not yet been declared**

David O’Hara

Joseph Vandermeer

Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence

Alexandre Alary