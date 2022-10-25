Ontario 2022 municipal election results: 7 notable races outside London, Ont.

Voters in smaller cities and municipalities around London, Ont., also cast their votes on Monday night in the 2022 municipal election, bringing some new faces in some notable races.
Here’s a look at what changes are set to happen in areas outside of the Forest City.
St. Thomas
Voters in the Railway Capitol of Canada decided to give incumbent mayor Joe Preston another four years in the city’s mayoral office. The former Conservative MPP for the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding beat out challenger Heather Jackson for the second time since first taking office in 2018.
Mayor
- Joe Preston
City Council
- Steve Peters
- Lori Baldwin-Sands
- Gary Clarke
- Rose Gibson
- Jim Herbert
- Jeff Kohler
- Tara McCaulley
- Steve Wookey
Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board
- Meagan Ruddock
- Bruce Smith
Strathroy-Caradoc
A big change is coming to Strathroy-Caradoc’s city council as voters elected a new leader and first-time politician to sit in the mayoral office. Colin Grantham will be the city’s new mayor, beating out incumbent Joanne Vanderheyden.
Mayor
- Colin Grantham
Deputy mayor
- Mike McGuire
City council
Ward 1 (4 elected)
- John Brennan
- Frank Henry Kennes
- Donna Pammer
- Steve Pelkman
Ward 2 (3 elected)
- Brian (Bo) Derbyshire
- Sandi Hipple
- Greg Willsie
Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board
- Arlene Morrell
- Christian Sachs
Trustee, London District Catholic School Board
- Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)
Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
**A winner has not yet been declared**
- David O’Hara
- Joseph Vandermeer
Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence
- Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)
Woodstock
Jerry Acchione has been elected as the new mayor of Woodstock, Ont., finishing with 38.6 per cent of the vote for a total of 3,612. Acchione won the city’s top job by a narrow margin of less than two per cent over second-place candidate David Hilderley.
Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who ran seeking a third term in office despite facing sexual assault charges involving two women, experienced a massive defeat in the election, receiving less than four per cent of the vote.
Mayor
- Jerry Acchione
City council
- Connie Lauder
- Kate Leatherbarrow
- Mark Schadenberg
- Liz Wismer-Van Meer
City-county council
- Deb Tait
- Bernia Wheaton
Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board – County of Oxford
- Seth Allen
- Leeanne Hopkins
Trustee, London District Catholic School Board – County of Oxford
- Mary Holmes
Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Haldimand and Norfolk and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent
- David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)
Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, and Middlesex
- Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)
Thames Centre
Some new faces are set to join Thames Centre’s council table, including new mayor Sharron McMillian, a Dorchester, Ont., real estate agent. According to Monday’s results, the race was close, with current deputy mayor Kelly Elliott taking second place by just a few hundred votes in the end.
Mayor
- Sharron McMillan
Deputy mayor
- Michelle Smibert
City council
Ward 1
- Thomas Heeman
Ward 2
- Danielle Deveau-Lockie
Ward 3
- Chantel Crockett
Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board
**A winner has not yet been declared**
- William Cocksworth
- Arlene Morell
- Christian Sachs
Trustee, London District Catholic School Board
- Josh Lamb (Acclaimed)
Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
**A winner has not yet been declared**
- David O’Hara
- Joseph Vandermeer
Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence
- Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)
Sarnia
Mike Bradley, Sarnia’s longest-serving mayor, is adding another four years onto his record after winning another term in office Monday night. The 67-year-old politician was first elected back in 1988.
Current city councillor Nathan Colquhoun was Bradley’s only opponent and was beaten by over 3,000 votes.
Mayor
- Mike Bradley
City council
(4 elected)
- Adam Kilner
- George Vandenberg
- Terry Burrell
- Anne Marie Gillis
City/county council
(4 elected)
- Bill Dennis
- Chrissy McRoberts
- Brian White
- Dave Boushy
Trustee, Lambton Kent District School Board
(3 elected)
- David Shortt
- Jack Fletcher
- Malinda Little
Trustee, St. Clair Catholic District School Board
(2 elected)
- Jennifer McCann
- Linda Ward
Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
- David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)
Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence
- Sylvie C. Barbeau-Chmielewski
Stratford
The city of Stratford has elected a new mayor — former councilor Martin Ritsma won with 4,350 votes. Ritsma will fill the empty seat left by former mayor Dan Mathieson, who did not seek re-election following his fifth term in the city’s top job.
Mayor
- Martin Ritsma
City council
- Cody Sebben
- Jo-Dee Burbach
- Mark Hunter
- Bonnie Henderson
- Larry McCabe
- Harj Nijjar
- Lesley Biehn
- Taylor Briscoe
- Brad Beatty
- Geza Wordofa
Trustee, Avon Maitland District School Board
- Michael Bannerman
- Bruce Whitaker
Middlesex Centre
Incumbent mayor Aina DeViet was acclaimed for her second term on council after first winning in 2018. Deputy mayor John Brennan was also acclaimed as no other challengers had their names on the ballots for those races in the 2022 municipal election.
Mayor
- Aina DeViet (Acclaimed)
Deputy mayor
- John Brennan (Acclaimed)
City council
Ward 1
- Debbie Heffernan
Ward 2
- Wayne Shipley
Ward 3
- Hugh Aerts (Acclaimed)
Ward 4
- Sue Cates
Ward 5
- Frank Berze
Trustee, Thames Valley District School Board
- Arlene Morell
- Christian Sachs
Trustee, London District Catholic School Board
- Josh Lamb
Trustee, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
**A winner has not yet been declared**
- David O’Hara
- Joseph Vandermeer
Trustee, Conseil Catholique Providence
- Alexandre Alary
