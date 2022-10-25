RVH receives $600,000 donation to battle youth eating disorders

Send this page to someone via email

A six-figure donation from TD Bank Group will help the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation launch a new initiative helping youth struggling with eating disorders.

RVH reports the number of severe pediatric eating disorder patients is continuing to grow, with the number of those ending up in the emergency department up by 50 per cent.

TD donated $600,000 to help the health centre launch a new lifesaving initiative focused on early intervention strategies for young people struggling with this disease.

“By the time many young people seek medical help, the disease has progressed so far that the care required has become complex and or life-threatening,” said Dr. Leah Bartlett, chief of pediatrics and co-medical director of the maternal, newborn, child, and youth program.

“Early intervention is critical for youth and their health outcomes. We are extremely grateful to TD for this donation as it will save lives, improve health outcomes for youth and alleviate pressure on our health care system.”

RVH will launch the Advancing Community Eating Disorders (ACED) Care Initiative to reduce patient wait times by improving operational efficiencies and educating medical professionals on early intervention strategies.

“This donation will help so many young people who are struggling with eating disorders to access the care that they need earlier, changing the trajectory of their health for the better,” said Pamela Ross, CEO of the RVH Foundation.

The centre will be implementing the program over the next three years.

“In today’s changing world, young people are facing heightened challenges across many aspects of their daily lives, and their physical and mental health has never been more pressing,” said Rina DeGrazia of Simcoe and Muskoka TD Canada Trust.