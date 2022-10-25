Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 25

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:26 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 25
WATCH: Flurries to start the day — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Oct. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Emergency shelter beds at the Salvation Army, modernizing Saskatchewan’s election procedures and the return of the Saskatchewan Equine Expo.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Salvation Army filling void left by the Lighthouse

The Salvation Army is filling a void for emergency shelter beds in Saskatoon after the Lighthouse announced it was closing its shelter.

Thirty beds have been added at the Salvation Army’s location on Avenue C South.

Gordon Taylor says there have been challenges for the organization during the transition.

Salvation Army filling void left by the Lighthouse

Modernizing election procedures in Saskatchewan

The next Saskatchewan provincial election isn’t for another couple of years and that means there’s time to figure out how people will actually cast their ballot.

Michael Boda, Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer, is releasing recommendations he says will better serve voters.

Trending Now

Boda speaks with Chris Carr on modernizing the current election procedures.

Modernizing election procedures in Saskatchewan

Equine Expo highlights horse industry in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Equine Expo is celebrating a milestone year — its 10th anniversary.

The event highlights the horse industry in the province with presentations, equine health, and horsemanship.

Leigh Ann Hurlburt from Prairieland Park has details on what horse enthusiasts can expect at this year’s expo.

Equine Expo highlights horse industry in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 25
