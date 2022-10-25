Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Emergency shelter beds at the Salvation Army, modernizing Saskatchewan’s election procedures and the return of the Saskatchewan Equine Expo.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Salvation Army filling void left by the Lighthouse
The Salvation Army is filling a void for emergency shelter beds in Saskatoon after the Lighthouse announced it was closing its shelter.
Thirty beds have been added at the Salvation Army’s location on Avenue C South.
Gordon Taylor says there have been challenges for the organization during the transition.
Modernizing election procedures in Saskatchewan
The next Saskatchewan provincial election isn’t for another couple of years and that means there’s time to figure out how people will actually cast their ballot.
Michael Boda, Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer, is releasing recommendations he says will better serve voters.
Boda speaks with Chris Carr on modernizing the current election procedures.
Equine Expo highlights horse industry in Saskatchewan
The Saskatchewan Equine Expo is celebrating a milestone year — its 10th anniversary.
The event highlights the horse industry in the province with presentations, equine health, and horsemanship.
Leigh Ann Hurlburt from Prairieland Park has details on what horse enthusiasts can expect at this year’s expo.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 25
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
