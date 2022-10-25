In-person Diwali celebrations return to the Okanagan for 2022 season

Send this page to someone via email

One of the biggest celebrations for the South Asian community, Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, began Monday.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple was full of bright lights and colours as the community gathered to mark Diwali.

“They celebrate Diwali as a symbol of goodness over darkness like over evil,” said Jasmanpreed Kaur. “It’s kind of like happiness for all the people who just like come here and celebrate the victory.”

Diwali celebrations were smaller in the past two years due to the pandemic, but now it is back to being celebrated in person.

“Everybody is joyed, everybody is talking about it,” said Ruby Brar.

“It’s like a get-together. We talk about our culture, we celebrate it, we cook food, and we light up everything. Our houses are lit up literally right now so we enjoy every single moment of it.”

The holiday has transformed over the years and is observed by people of all cultures worldwide, marking happiness, prosperity and wealth.

Brar said the popularity of the festival extends to all races and creeds.

“Everybody knows it now,” Brar said. “So everybody’s enjoying it.”

“All over India people celebrate,” Kaur said. “It doesn’t matter if they are Sikhs, Hindus, they are Buddhists, they are Christians. Everyone celebrates it.”

The festival of lights celebrations will continue over the next few days.