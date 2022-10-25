Ontario election: Trent Lakes, North Kawartha, Asphodel-Norwood, Selwyn results

See more sharing options

Results are in for Monday’s municipal election in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Asphodel-Norwood Township, and North Kawartha Township.

Municipality of Trent Lakes

Mayor:

Terry Lambshead was elected over former mayor Bev Matthews who last served in 2014. Lambshead, who served the last term as councillor-at-large, won 1,940 votes to 1,123. The seat was vacant after Janet Clarkson announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Deputy mayor:

Carol A. Armstrong easily won with 1,772 votes, topping opponents Ed Dewhurst (488 votes) and Gerry Forestell (740 votes).

Councillor-at-large:

Peter Franzen won with 1,766 votes over Anne Dixon who had 1,113 votes.

Harvey Ward:

John Braybrook was elected with 848 votes over Peter Raymond (565 votes) and Adri Eastman (556 votes).

Galway-Cavendish Ward

Joe Cadian won the ward with 347 votes over Ira Peters (321 votes), Ed Leerdam (284) and Josh Fawcett (106).

Township of Asphodel-Norwood

Township residents elected a new mayor as Patrick Wilford defeated incumbent Rodger Bonneau, 813 to 699. In a distant third was Gregory Bloom with 71 votes. Wilford earned 51.4 per cent of the votes versus 44.2 per cent for Bonneau and 4.5 per cent for Bloom. Wilford served two terms on township council.

Joining Wilford at the council table will be councillors:

Paula Warr (incumbent) – 1,262 votes (31.4 per cent)

Barry Walsh (incumbent) – 1,244 (31 per cent)

Stephanie Hodge-Greaves – 957 votes (23.8 per cent)

One other candidate who ran:

Michael Bult – 554 votes (13.8 per cent)

The township reports 1,611 residents cast a ballot out of 3,940 eligible voters — approximately 40.9 per cent voter turnout — a sharp drop from 51.5 per cent reported in the 2018 municipal election.

Selwyn Township

Sherry Senis was acclaimed mayor after serving as a councillor. The seat was vacant after current mayor Andy Mitchell announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Ron Black was acclaimed deputy mayor. He previously was a mayoral candidate in the 2018 election but lost to Mitchell.

Councillors elected include:

Ennismore Ward:

Mary Coulas defeated Gail Moorhouse 1,121 votes to 348.

Smith Ward

Brian Henry won the seat with 1,059 votes, ahead of Samuel Alexander who received 423 votes.

Lakefield Ward

John Boyko defeated incumbent Anita Locke. Boyko had 897 votes, the township reported. Locke’s numbers were not available.

North Kawartha Township

Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and Deputy Mayor Jim Whelan were both acclaimed and return to lead the township.

Joining them will be the following councillors:

Ward 1 (previously Chandos)

Jim O’Shea defeated John Lovatis, 642 votes to 324. O’Shea took 66.5 per cent of the ballots cast.

Ward 2 (previously Burleigh Anstruther)

Colin McLellan received 467 votes (45.8 per cent) to win the seat over Mike Del Mastro who received 429 votes (42.1 per cent) and Joe McCauley who had 123 votes (12.1 per cent).

Councillor-at-large

RuthAnne McIlmoyl garnered 1,120 votes (58.1 per cent) to defeat Roman Miszuk who received 807 votes (41.9 per cent).

