Canadians getting creative with Holiday Shopping

Jack Anson is in a situation similar to most Canadians with the current rate of inflation leaving him feeling the financial pinch.

“Being a student and working, it’s already hard enough to pay for everything that I need.”

And with the holidays around the corner, Canadians will be looking for different ways to save money while still buying gifts for those closest to them according to associate professor of marketing at Queens University, Tandy Tomas.

“So there’s more interest in homemade gifts, there’s more interest in looking at second hand stores, there’s more interest in re-gifting than we’ve seen in previous years.”

But Anson doesn’t believe re-gifting needs to carry a negative connotation.

“This was my grandma’s jacket, and it was given to my sister and then my sister knew how much I wanted it so that’s what i got for my birthday.”

Thomas also speaks in favor of practicing financial responsibility during this upcoming holiday season. “There’s no point in racking up credit card debt to buy presents at Christmas, which is only going to make life harder down the road, so the idea that it’s ‘the thought that counts’ really does prevail with gift giving.”

And Anson says re-gifting something that’s belongs to you could carry some sentimental value as it’s recipient’s forever. Unless of course, they re-gift it.