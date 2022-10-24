Man brandishing baseball bat robs Port Hope business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was injured during an armed robbery at a business in Port Hope, Ont., early Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the town.

Police say during the robbery a man demanded cash from a register and then struck an individual with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

OPP say the suspect then fled the area. The suspect is described as a white man standing approximately six-foot-one. He was wearing a black trench coat and hat, a red scarf covering his face and white gloves.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or contact anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

It’s the second armed robbery in Port Hope in less than a week following an incident at a pharmacy on Oct. 18 that led to the arrest of one individual.