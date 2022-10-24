Man, woman charged with armed robbery of east London, Ont. pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman, both from London, Ont., have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery at an east end pharmacy on Sunday, police say.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a pharmacy near Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street, when a staff member witnessed the pair taking and concealing items from the store, police said.

It’s alleged the woman produced a knife when the two were asked to leave. The man exited but returned shortly afterward and got into a physical altercation with an employee, police said.

The male suspect was later located and arrested by police. The woman fled from the business on foot but was located by officers on Monday, police said.

The pair were each charged with one count of armed robbery. They were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.