Crime

Man, woman charged with armed robbery of east London, Ont. pharmacy

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 24, 2022 3:35 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
A man and woman, both from London, Ont., have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery at an east end pharmacy on Sunday, police say.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a pharmacy near Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street, when a staff member witnessed the pair taking and concealing items from the store, police said.

It’s alleged the woman produced a knife when the two were asked to leave. The man exited but returned shortly afterward and got into a physical altercation with an employee, police said.

Trending Now

Read more: London, Ont. man accused of kissing man, teenage girls in south end incidents

The male suspect was later located and arrested by police. The woman fled from the business on foot but was located by officers on Monday, police said.

The pair were each charged with one count of armed robbery. They were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

