Science World gets $10M funding boost from federal government

The Canadian government has announced $10 million in funding to Science World for building upgrades and new exhibits.

In a press conference Monday morning, the minister for international development and the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit Sajjan, announced the funding through the Tourism Relief Fund.

“This funding will support critical infrastructure and gallery renovations, including improvements to the dome, new energy-efficient lighting, and mechanical upgrades. Enhanced accessibility features will allow visitors with mobility challenges to experience every floor of the inspiring space,” the government said in a statement.

Science World shut down on March 13, 2020, as the province rolled out strict social distancing measures.

It was closed for months before being able to reopen again with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place.

The attraction was at risk of closing its doors forever due to being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

“Science World is an iconic gem of the Vancouver skyline, a tourist destination like none other, and a leading educational facility of our province,” Sajjan said.

“Science World provides locals and tourists alike with an experience to learn, explore, discover and imagine. Our government is committed to ensuring that tourism attractions can once again reach their full potential and with this partnership, Science World will be able to renovate and revitalize critical infrastructure providing many more years of impact.”

In 2021, Science World reached over 3.4 million people through a combination of onsite visits, community outreach, and online programming.