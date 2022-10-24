Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan COVID-19 wastewater numbers continue downward trend

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 12:18 pm
Vaccine View image in full screen
A report from the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers showed another drop across the board in the viral RNA load found in wastewater. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press file photo

The COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford were released Monday, showing another dip in the measurements.

University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers’ report showed Saskatoon’s viral RNA load decreased by 27.2 per cent in the reporting period up until October 19.

It was noted that this is the fourth consecutive decline in the viral load. The report also considered this load ‘medium’, due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

Read more: Kingston General Hospital battles three COVID-19 outbreaks

The viral RNA load for Saskatoon found in the wastewater. View image in full screen
The viral RNA load for Saskatoon found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan

Prince Albert’s viral load showed a 45.4 per cent drop for the reporting period up to October 17.

Story continues below advertisement

This was the fifth consecutive decline in the city’s viral load, and the report considered the concentration medium due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

Trending Now

It was noted in the report that this decrease confirms a decline in infections across Prince Albert.

The viral RNA load for Prince Albert found in the wastewater. View image in full screen
The viral RNA load for Prince Albert found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan

North Battleford’s RNA load for the reporting period up to October 14 showed a 38.4 per cent decline.

The report also classified the size of the viral load as medium due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

This is the fifth consecutive decline for the city, and the report said this confirms a decrease in infections for North Battleford as well.

The viral RNA load for North Battleford found in the wastewater. View image in full screen
The viral RNA load for North Battleford found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 numbers concerning for one health expert'
Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 numbers concerning for one health expert
Advertisement
COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsUniversity of Saskatchewanprince albert newsWastewaterNorth Battleford Newsviral RNA
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers