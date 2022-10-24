Saskatchewan COVID-19 wastewater numbers continue downward trend

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford were released Monday, showing another dip in the measurements.

University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers’ report showed Saskatoon’s viral RNA load decreased by 27.2 per cent in the reporting period up until October 19.

It was noted that this is the fourth consecutive decline in the viral load. The report also considered this load ‘medium’, due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

View image in full screen The viral RNA load for Saskatoon found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan

Prince Albert’s viral load showed a 45.4 per cent drop for the reporting period up to October 17.

This was the fifth consecutive decline in the city’s viral load, and the report considered the concentration medium due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

It was noted in the report that this decrease confirms a decline in infections across Prince Albert.

View image in full screen The viral RNA load for Prince Albert found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan

North Battleford’s RNA load for the reporting period up to October 14 showed a 38.4 per cent decline.

The report also classified the size of the viral load as medium due to it being lesser than the ten-week average.

This is the fifth consecutive decline for the city, and the report said this confirms a decrease in infections for North Battleford as well.

View image in full screen The viral RNA load for North Battleford found in the wastewater. University of Saskatchewan