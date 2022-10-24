Travelling this winter? Here’s how to save as global inflation runs hot

Send this page to someone via email

As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.

With high inflation and still-rising interest rates, it is an undeniably expensive time for Canadians – yet after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, many still want to get away.

Macca Shirifi from travel blog An Adventurous World says that hotels are now often cheaper than private accommodation like an Airbnb rental, since those prices rose substantially during the pandemic.

Expedia spokeswoman Melanie Fish says there is a sweet spot when buying plane tickets of around two months before departure on a domestic flight, which could save Canadians up to 40 per cent on flight costs.

For international travel, Fish says Canadians should book at least three months in advance, as booking either too soon or too late may not offer the same savings.

A recent report from Expedia also recommends booking flights on Sundays to save up to 15 per cent and says that Wednesdays are the cheapest day to travel, saving passengers up to 20 per cent on flights within Canada.