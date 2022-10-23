Menu

World

Warning shots exchanged between Koreas along sea border amid tensions

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea fires 2 missiles toward eastern waters after US, South Korea military drills'
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward eastern waters after US, South Korea military drills
North Korea has fired two more missiles into the sea; the latest in a blitz of weapons tests over the last few days. The launch comes after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped up a round of naval drills off the Korean peninsula. North Korea says the drills are threatening regional security, but as Jennifer Johnson reports, the U.S. is not backing down – Oct 9, 2022

The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea‘s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

Read more: North Korea’s recent missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons

North Korea’s military said it’s responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

 

