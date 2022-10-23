Everything you need to know about voting in Hamilton’s municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s political scene will see many new faces after Monday’s municipal election, including a new mayor.

After weeks of campaigning and advance polls that were marked by high turnout in Hamilton, voting in the city’s municipal election will end at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Voters across the city will head to the polls to elect representatives for their local school board, councillors and mayor. The municipal races come every four years and decide the composition of local government.

Ninety-one individuals have signed on in hope of becoming a voice in council, including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Councillors and the mayor are in charge of a slew of key policy initiatives, including police funding, housing, transit and public space.

School board trustees set policy at the local level, although broader educational decisions rest with the province.

As Hamilton heads to the polls, here’s everything you need to know…

How do I register to vote?

If you are not already on the voters’ list for Hamilton, you can register on election day when you go to cast your ballot.

When are polls open?

Polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Hamilton will have 157 polling stations staffed by about 1,700 people across all 15 wards on Monday.

You can find your nearest polling location here.

One location in each ward is identified to house accessible equipment to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to vote.

Who can I vote for?

You can vote for a mayoral candidate, local councillor and school board trustee. A list of mayoral candidates and council candidates is available here.

What do I need to vote?

You must bring identification to vote that shows your name and demonstrates you live in Hamilton. This does not have to be a photograph identification card.

Acceptable forms of ID range from a utility bill or insurance policy to a driver’s licence. The full list of acceptable IDs can be found here.

You do not have to bring a voter information card, but it will speed up the process if you do, officials say.