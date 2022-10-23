Man dead after hang-gliding crash in Pickering, Ont., police say

See more sharing options

A man has died after a hang-gliding accident in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to an incident on Highway 7 in Pickering just before noon on Sunday.

Emergency crews made up of local police, paramedics and fire located a crash scene, according to police.

Two men were taken to hospital, one with severe injuries and the other in critical condition.

Police said the man with critical injuries later died.