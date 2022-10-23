Menu

Canada

Man dead after hang-gliding crash in Pickering, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 2:36 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A man has died after a hang-gliding accident in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to an incident on Highway 7 in Pickering just before noon on Sunday.

Read more: Plane crash-lands near Buttonville airport, no injuries reported: police

Emergency crews made up of local police, paramedics and fire located a crash scene, according to police.

Two men were taken to hospital, one with severe injuries and the other in critical condition.

Police said the man with critical injuries later died.

