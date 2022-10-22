SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia condemned by G7

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 22, 2022 9:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia in ‘clear breach of international law’ amid attacks on critical infrastructure: Kariuki'
Russia in ‘clear breach of international law’ amid attacks on critical infrastructure: Kariuki
As Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, international diplomats took to the UN Security Council on Friday to emphasize Russia’s departure from international norms. The United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United Nations James Kariuki told the Security Council that Russia was “in clear breach of international humanitarian law” amid deliberate attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations condemned Russia‘s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.

Trending Now

Read more: Russian-installed officials order Kherson evacuation amid Ukraine offensive

“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it said.

Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

