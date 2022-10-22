East encampment at the Manitoba legislature removed by the province on Saturday.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial enforcement personnel cleared a protest camp on the east lawn of the Manitoba legislature on Saturday.

This was done without the help of the Winnipeg police.

“The Winnipeg Police Service did not have any officers present at the encampment on the Manitoba Legislative grounds today and were not involved in the removal of any occupants or items,” said Const. Jay Murray.

The encampment was removed as the province says they are not lawful or safe on the grounds of the legislature and there had been significant security concerns over the past few months.

“Our government strongly supports the right to legal protests,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a statement. “The Manitoba Legislature should always be a place to express democratic opinions.”

“However, these must be done in a way that protects the safety of all those who come to the legislature, including schoolchildren, tours, staff, elected officials, dignitaries, and protestors.”

The east camp was the last camp that remained at the legislature and the grounds are now clear.

“I would like to thank the members of the Legislature Security team, Central Services, and Conservation Officers who participated in today’s operation,” said Goertzen.

“Their professionalism over the last many months has been commendable. Our government is grateful for their continued dedication to public safety and the work they do everyday.”

Previously on Oct. 4, security officers cleared a protest camp on the north lawn of the building with the help of the police.

The decision to dismantle the camp was made by both the city and province due to what they call “aggressive” behaviour from camp occupants, along with escalating threats.