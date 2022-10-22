‘Say no to gender segregation’: Halifax rally held in solidarity with Iranians

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 200 people gathered on the Halifax waterfront on Saturday in solidarity with Iranians who are protesting their government regime’s ongoing oppression of women.

Speaker Atefah Tabash said at the rally they ask the Canadian government to ensure that no person affiliated with Iran’s regime benefits from the immigration system.

“We love our Canada, we want it to stay safe,” the speaker said.

“We urge the government to draft practical solutions to this problem, and help the hardworking Iranian community to be safe in Canada.”

It’s been five weeks since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was captured for not wearing her hijab properly, as dictated by the country’s regime. She died after falling into a coma while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” on Sept. 16. Her death has caused many to take to the street as citizens call for democracy and an overthrow of the government.

Witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy security on Saturday as the world observed a Global Day of Action. Protests were held in several cities across Canada.

View image in full screen A rally in solidarity with Iranians was held in Halifax on Oct. 22, 2022. Amber Fryday / Global News

Halifax West Member of Parliament Lena Diab also attended Saturday’s rally on the waterfront, saying the federal government supports Iranian protestors.

“My heart is with you, and all of your friends, families and loved ones — especially those who are still in Iran,” said Diab.

“The outrageous violence being perpetrated during this crackdown is disgusting and it must stop.”

Diab said she has heard stories from Iranians across the province and in Ottawa about the brutality towards those who demand basic rights.

“I’ve heard that even in Halifax we must do more to stop the Iranian regime’s global campaign of intimidation,” she said.

Diab said Canada’s government is using its voice on the international stage to ensure countries are in sync with one common goal: “to ban the (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) from coming to Canada and other countries.”

Canada’s Minister of Immigration and Citizenship Sean Fraser said at the rally there are half a million Iranians in Canada, and “it’s time that we show we’re standing alongside them, not just with our words.”

Fraser said there a number of sanctions have been lobbied against officials within the Iranian regime.

“The immigration measures we put in place do not just apply to the IRGC, but senior officials across every aspect of the regime, who will no longer be able to come to Canada,” Fraser said.

“Those who may enjoy their status here now, we are not afraid to revoke it, to remove them if need be.”

Fraser said the government will do anything it can “to hold the regime accountable,” and will ensure the safety of those who are speaking against it in Canada.

Speaker Flora Riyahi told the Halifax crowd they are gathered there to “say ‘no'” to gender segregation.

“‘No’ to a regime that does not respect the demand of its people; ‘no’ to violently crashing legitimate protests; ‘no’ to unexplained deaths at custody.”

Riyahi said, “‘yes’ to hope.”

— With files from Heidi Lee and The Associated Press.