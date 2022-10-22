Man who shot at Moose Jaw police now in custody; emergency alert cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert issued Friday night by Moose Jaw police after a man shot a gun at officers was cancelled just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man who prompted the emergency civil alert is now in custody after discharging the weapon at 4th Avenue NW and Caribou Street.

The civil emergency was issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. but was cancelled later in the evening.

The suspect was described as a man who is approximately 30 years old, around five feet, eight inches tall, with a stocky build.

Moose Jaw police said it will provide further information in a news release in the near future.

There was no word on any possible injuries from the incident.