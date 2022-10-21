Fatal head-on collision south of Strathmore kills 1 person, injures another

See more sharing options

One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision east of Calgary in Wheatland County Friday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., south of Strathmore where Highway 22x turns into Highway 901 at the intersection of Highway 24.

AHS EMS confirmed one person was declared dead on scene. Their age and gender was not known.

A woman in her 40s was extricated from one of the vehicles and airlifted to a Calgary hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in critical, but stable condition.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Carseland, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 22, 2022

The scene is about 35 km east of south Calgary.

No other details were known.

More to come…