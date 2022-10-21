Menu

Crime

Police seek 3 suspects wanted in connection with shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 7:32 pm
Police are seeking to identify three suspects seen in an Audi SUV. They are wanted in connection with a shooting in Toronto, police say.
Police are seeking to identify three suspects seen in an Audi SUV. They are wanted in connection with a shooting in Toronto, police say. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto earlier this year.

Toronto police said on June 19 at around 2:40 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area.

Police said three suspects arrived at a townhouse complex in an older model silver Audi SUV.

Officers said the suspects approached three teenage boys who were walking in the area.

“All three suspects discharged their firearms in the direction of the boys,” police stated in a news release, adding the suspects then fled in the Audi.

Officers said two of the victims were struck and suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Although having life-threatening injuries at the time, the victims have since been released from hospital,” officers said.

Police have now released photos of the suspects.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout) View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Man arrested, charged with attempting to kill officers, Toronto police say
