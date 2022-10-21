Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died, re-election campaign says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died, her re-election campaign said Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Councillor Cynthia Lai, Ward 23, Scarborough North this afternoon,” a statement emailed to Global News read. “She was surrounded by family at the hospital.”

Lai was seeking to secure her seat again in Monday’s municipal election.

“Councillor Lai was elected in 2014, representing one of the most diverse multicultural wards in the city,” her campaign said in the statement. “She championed the causes of her constituents and delivered services to residents that reflected the demographic make-up of the ward.”

According to a profile on the city’s website, before she was elected as a councillor, Lai had an “accomplished real estate career” in both sales and management.

Incumbent Toronto mayor John Tory said he was “so saddened” to hear of Lai’s death.

I was so saddened to learn this afternoon that Councillor Cynthia Lai had passed away. My thoughts are with her family, including her husband C.K. Fung, and her sons, Derrick and Darren Fung, as they mourn her loss. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) October 21, 2022

“I have known Cynthia for more than 20 years and was always impressed by her strength and professionalism, whether in politics or as the first Chinese-Canadian woman elected to the position of President of the Toronto Real Estate Board,” Tory said in a statement.

“She was a good person who was a cheerful optimist while at the same time being professional, respectful and good at whatever she did. I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve with her.”

Tory said he has asked the flags at City Hall, Metro Hall and Toronto civic centres, including the Scarborough Civic Centre, be lowered to half-mast in Lai’s honour.

