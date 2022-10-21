Menu

World

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Donald Trump, demanding testimony by Nov. 14

By Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press
Posted October 21, 2022 2:22 pm
January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

Read more: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump. Does he have to comply?

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

