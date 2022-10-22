Everything you need to know about voting in the Kitchener municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Kitchener residents have an opportunity to mark their ballots on who should be mayor, regional chair, regional and city councillors as well as school board trustees.

While Berry Vrbanovic is seeking a third term as mayor and Karen Redman is seeking a second term as regional chair, it is guaranteed that there will be a number of new faces in some places.

Three of four Kitchener regional councilors have chosen not to run again, while three of 10 Kitchener city councillors have also kept their names off the ballot.

There will also be changes on both school boards as WRDSB trustee Kathi Smith recently resigned her seat ahead of the election while three of the four WCDSB trustees have chosen not to seek another term in office.

Here is a short list to help Kitchener residents cast their ballots on Monday:

Why should I vote?

As the city of Kitchener notes, municipal governments make decisions that affect your every day life as they control utilities, transit, roads and recreational facilities.

Do I qualify to vote?

In order to vote in Kitchener, you must live or own property in the city, or be the spouse of someone who rents or owns property in the city.

You must also be over the age of 18 and a Canadian citizen.

You must also not be in prison, a corporation, a person acting as an executor or trustee, or a person convicted of corrupt election practice over the past four years.

How do I register to vote?

If you are not already on the voters’ list for Kitchener, you can register to vote on election day when you go to cast your ballot. You will need to bring a piece of ID that lists your address.

When and where are polls open?

Polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday. You can vote at any location in your ward. The city has a full list on its website.

What if I can’t make it?

If you did not vote beforehand and are unable to attend, you can allow someone to cast your ballet through proxy voting.

In addition, if you are homebound, you can also requestion a proxy appointment at your home by calling the city’s corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345 or emailing election@kitchener.ca.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, the city is offering parking lot voting.

Who can I vote for?

You can vote for a regional chair candidate, a mayoral candidate, a local councillor candidate, four regional councilor candidates and four school board trustee candidates. You can find more information about many of the candidates here.

What do I need to vote?

You must bring identification to vote that shows your name and demonstrates you live in Kitchener. This does not have to be a photograph identification card.

Acceptable forms of ID range from a utility bill or insurance policy to a driver’s licence.